Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manure

02/14/2019 | 02:45pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

The largest U.S. natural gas distribution utility said Thursday that it has started pumping natural gas generated from cow manure through its pipelines in an effort to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Southern California Gas Co., a unit of Sempra Energy (SRE), said it would be using natural gas from Calgren Dairy Fuels LLC, which is produced at a facility in Pixley, Calif. Natural gas can be produced from dairy manure, food waste, landfills and wastewater-treatment plants.

The methane gas generated is "carbon-negative," the companies said, and can be used in trucks and buses and fuel heating systems, to generate electricity and for cooking.

"Developing renewable natural gas is a smart and cost-effective solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation and building sectors," said Sharon Tomkins, Southern California Gas's vice president for customer solutions and strategy. "Replacing just 16% to 20% of our traditional natural gas with renewable natural gas would reduce emissions equal to electrifying 100% of buildings in the state."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

