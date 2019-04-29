Canadian National Profit Rises, Raises Dividend

By Patrick Thomas

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) posted a stronger first-quarter profit as revenue rose 11% as a result of higher volume.

The Montreal-based freight railroad operator reported a profit of 786 million Canadian dollars (US$584.5 million), or C$1.08 a share, compared with C$741 million, or C$1 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of C$1.17 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.19 a share.

Revenue rose to C$3.54 billion from C$3.19 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.49 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Canadian National said its revenue increase mainly was driven by freight rate increases, higher volumes of petroleum crude, refined petroleum products, coal and Canadian grain. The company said despite colder weather in key segments of its rail network, first-quarter carload volumes hit a record high.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 53.8 Canadian cents a share from 45.5 Canadian cents a share.

Shares of the company rose about 2% during after-hours trading.

