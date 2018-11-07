Citibank Reaches $38.7 Million Settlement With SEC Over Handling ADRs

By Patrick Thomas



Citibank agreed to pay $38.7 million to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that the bank improperly handled pre-released American depositary receipts.

The SEC alleged Citibank provided ADRs, or shares of international companies trading in the U.S., to brokers in thousands of pre-release transactions but didn't have the foreign shares needed to support those new ADRs, inflating the total number of a foreign issuer's tradable securities.

Without admitting guilt, Citibank agreed to pay $38.7 million, which includes a penalty of $13.5 million.

"Our charges against Citibank are the latest in our ongoing investigative effort to hold accountable Wall Street institutions that participated in an industry-wide fraud," said Sanjay Wadhwa, senior associate director of the SEC's New York regional office, in a statement.

The SEC said this is its second action against a depositary bank and sixth against a bank or broker from its investigation into ADR pre-release practices.

Citibank didn't immediately provide comment.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com