Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies

Defense Intelligence Agency Awards $17 Billion Contract to 16 Companies

08/05/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The Defense Intelligence Agency awarded a $17.1 billion contract to 16 companies, the Pentagon said Monday.

The contract, which included BAE Systems PLC (BAESY), provides coverage, support and assistance to the Defense Intelligence Agency by delivering timely, cogent military intelligence to warfighters, defense planners and defense and national security policy makers, the Defense Department said.

Six of the 16 awardees are small businesses, the department said and each company will receive a $1,000 minimum guarantee.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

BAE SYSTEMS 0.30% 539.8 Delayed Quote.17.33%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) End-of-day quote.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1.25% 2966.658 Delayed Quote.4.68%
