Defense Intelligence Agency Awards $17 Billion Contract to 16 Companies

By Patrick Thomas

The Defense Intelligence Agency awarded a $17.1 billion contract to 16 companies, the Pentagon said Monday.

The contract, which included BAE Systems PLC (BAESY), provides coverage, support and assistance to the Defense Intelligence Agency by delivering timely, cogent military intelligence to warfighters, defense planners and defense and national security policy makers, the Defense Department said.

Six of the 16 awardees are small businesses, the department said and each company will receive a $1,000 minimum guarantee.

