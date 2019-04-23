EBay Lifts Guidance as Revenue, Number of Buyers Rise

By Patrick Thomas

EBay Inc. raised its revenue and profit outlook after posting stronger-than-expected results in its first quarter, sending shares up 5% in after-hours trading.

EBay said first-quarter revenue rose 2% from a year earlier to $2.64 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts, as the online marketplace benefited from growth in the number of active buyers on its platform.

The company said Tuesday the number of active buyers, or those who made a transaction on its platforms within the last 12 months, grew 4% to 180 million.

EBay raised its revenue forecast for the current year to between $10.83 billion and $10.93 billion from between $10.7 billion and $10.9 billion. It now expects per-share earnings from continuing operations of between $1.94 and $2.04, up from a previously projected range of $1.83 to $1.93.

"Our initiatives to create a next generation payment and advertising experience are on track, we saw healthy buyer growth and disciplined cost control, and we continue to simplify the buying process while remaining focused on seller's success," Chief Executive Devin Wenig said in prepared remarks.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company reported a profit of $518 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $407 million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations were 67 cents a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

EBay spent $125 million on dividends during the quarter, the first in the 24-year-old company's history. The company plans to spend $5.5 billion on share buybacks and dividends this year.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects revenue of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of between 61 cents and 63 cents a share.

EBay said last month it is conducting a strategic review of its operations and assets as part of a settlement with activist investors Elliott Management Corp. and Starboard Value LP. The company also had agreed to add two directors to its board, with a third new member to be added later this year.

