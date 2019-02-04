Ecolab Ramps Up Savings Target From Reorganization Initiative

By Patrick Thomas



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Monday raised its projected savings target in connection a reorganization plan revealed last summer.

Ecolab expects pretax charges related to restructuring and facility closures of about $260 million. The company said the actions will help it save about $325 million pretax by 2021.

The savings estimate doesn't include any impacts from the planned spinoff of its upstream energy business. Ecolab had previously guided savings of $200 million.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company said the efficiency initiative will help it simplify and automate processes and tasks, reduce complexity and management layers, consolidate facilities and focus on key long-term growth areas.

The company said the restructuring activities will be completed by the end of 2020.

