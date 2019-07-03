Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Report Service Issues

By Patrick Thomas

Some Facebook users may have noticed technical difficulties while trying to upload photos and videos on Wednesday.

The social media company began receiving reports of service issues around 8 a.m. EDT, according to downdetector.com, with the number of reported service issues peaking at around 10 a.m.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement on its Twitter account.

Facebook's Instagram platform tweeted a similar message that some of its users were having issues uploading or sending images and videos. There were nearly 15,000 reports of Instagram issues around 11 a.m., according to Down Detector, which tracks issues and outages on various websites.

Fellow social media company Twitter said on its account that it was experiencing problems with users sending direct messages. "We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience," Twitter tweeted Wednesday.

Issues on the sites were happening in pockets worldwide, according to Down Detector.

