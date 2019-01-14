FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation

By Patrick Thomas



The New York Attorney General's office said Monday that FedEx Corp. (FDX) finalized its agreement to pay about $35 million settlement regarding allegations that the parcel carrier shipped untaxed cigarettes.

Over a ten-year period, the Memphis, Tenn.-based shipping giant is alleged to have partnered with cigarette trafficking businesses to illegally ship hundreds of thousands of contraband cigarettes to New Yorkers, according to regulators.

In addition to the $35.3 million settlement, first proposed in October, FedEx agreed to cease residential cigarette deliveries, according to the attorney general's office. The settlement resolves three lawsuits against the company dating back to 2013.

The attorney general's office also said FedEx will also implement company-wide annual training concerning tobacco shipments and take disciplinary action against any employee or contractor who knowingly facilitates tobacco shipments.

"Not only did FedEx violate laws created to protect the public from the serious health risks associated with cigarettes, but they also swindled New York City and State out of millions of dollars in tax revenue," Zachary Carter, the New York City corporation counsel, said in a statement

A representative of FedEx didn't immediately comment.

The settlement follows an October ruling by a federal district judge for the Southern District of New York finding that the company had knowingly violated a federal anti-cigarette trafficking statute. In an Oct. 5 opinion, the court found that "certain FedEx employees knew that FedEx was shipping unstamped cigarettes."

