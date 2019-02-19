First Energy Reports $128 Million 4Q Profit, Revenue Flat

By Patrick Thomas



First Energy Corp. (FE) posted a profit in its fourth quarter, but revenue remained flat from a year ago.

The Akron, Ohio, utility company reported a profit of $128 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5 billion, or $5.62 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted operating earnings of 50 cents a share, down from 58 cents a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a loss of two cents a share, or earnings of 47 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue was flat from a year ago at $2.7 billion. Analysts had expected $2.72 billion of revenue in the quarter.

The company said total distribution deliveries increased 1.2% from a year ago and residential sales rose 0.5%, reflecting a 7% increase in heating degree days compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. The company said sales to industrial customers rose 1.4% due to higher usage in the shale gas and steel sectors.

The company expects earnings of 60 cents to 70 cents a share for the first quarter, and it reaffirmed its 2019 outlook of $2.45 to $2.75 a share in earnings.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com