GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update

By Patrick Thomas



General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp received a compensation package valued at $15.4 million in 2018, according to a securities filing Friday.

For the year, Mr. Culp, who was named to the top job in October, earned a base salary of $625,000, a $937,500 bonus and $13.7 million in performance-linked and restricted stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Former CEO John Flannery, who was replaced after 14 months on the job, received $16.6 million for the year, which included a $1.5 million salary, an 84% raise from the $9 million he earned the prior year. Mr. Flannery became CEO in August of 2017, and earned $1.6 million in salary in 2016 when he was CEO of the GE Healthcare division. At the time Mr. Flannery left the company, he was eligible to receive $2.3 million worth of GE stock, according to the filing.

GE finance chief Jamie Miller received compensation valued at about $7.4 million, compared with $5 million a year ago.

In its proxy a year ago, the Boston-based company made several changes to GE's compensation plans. It withheld the 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received, citing the conglomerate's struggles.

