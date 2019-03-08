Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 03:37pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp received a compensation package valued at $15.4 million in 2018, according to a securities filing Friday.

For the year, Mr. Culp, who was named to the top job in October, earned a base salary of $625,000, a $937,500 bonus and $13.7 million in performance-linked and restricted stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Former CEO John Flannery, who was replaced after 14 months on the job, received $16.6 million for the year, which included a $1.5 million salary, an 84% raise from the $9 million he earned the prior year. Mr. Flannery became CEO in August of 2017, and earned $1.6 million in salary in 2016 when he was CEO of the GE Healthcare division. At the time Mr. Flannery left the company, he was eligible to receive $2.3 million worth of GE stock, according to the filing.

GE finance chief Jamie Miller received compensation valued at about $7.4 million, compared with $5 million a year ago.

In its proxy a year ago, the Boston-based company made several changes to GE's compensation plans. It withheld the 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received, citing the conglomerate's struggles.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
03:37pPATRICK THOMAS : GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Century Link Delays Annual Filing on Material Weakness Discovery in Level 3 Acquisition
DJ
03/01PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Manufacturing PMI Notches Down in February
DJ
02/14PATRICK THOMAS : California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manure
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring -- Update
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring
DJ
02/11PATRICK THOMAS : Casinos' Revenue Cools Off As Chinese Economy Slows -- WSJ
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : Justice Department Sues Lockheed Martin Over Alleged Kickbacks In Nuclear-Site Cleanup Project
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : High-Rollers Cool Their Bets as Chinese Economy Slows
DJ
02/06PATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
01/31PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Flat as Lower Demand Dents Growth
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : Boston Properties Revenue Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend
DJ
01/25PATRICK THOMAS : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
03/04CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer optimistic on bail prospects, pledges new defence strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.