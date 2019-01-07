Juniper, IBM Reach $325 Million IT Services Agreement

By Patrick Thomas



Juniper Networks said Monday it has reached a projected $325 million information-technology services agreement with International Business Machines.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Juniper said IBM will provide IT support and infrastructure management, such as data storage. The agreement between the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Juniper, which develops and markets networking products, and IBM extends through 2026.

Juniper will pay IBM through a combination of fixed and variable fees, with the variable fees fluctuating based on the company's need for IBM's services. Based on its projected usage, Juniper said in the filing it expects to pay IBM about $325 million, including for transition services.

