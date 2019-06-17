Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Lockheed Plans to Renovate Arkansas Facility, Add Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said Monday that it plans to invest $142 million for improvements at its Camden, Ark., facility and plans to add more than 300 jobs at the location by 2024.

Lockheed said it plans to increase the total workforce at the Arkansas facility from about 700 to more than 900 employees in the next few years, with a goal of adding 326 total by 2024. The company said the $142 million is for improvements of the location's existing facilities and new machinery and equipment.

"The facility has a long record of precision manufacturing and on-time deliveries, which is the reason we continue to invest in and expand our Camden Operations," said Frank St. John, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control segment, in a statement.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.42% 348.64 Delayed Quote.33.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
01:20pPATRICK THOMAS : Lockheed Plans to Renovate Arkansas Facility, Add Jobs
DJ
06/14PATRICK THOMAS : Activist Wants Sony to Spin Off Semiconductors -- WSJ
DJ
06/10PATRICK THOMAS : HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'
DJ
06/07PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 789 -- Baker Hughes
DJ
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast - Update
DJ
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast
DJ
06/03PATRICK THOMAS : DuPont Shares up 9% Following Corteva Split
DJ
05/30PATRICK THOMAS : McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range
DJ
05/29PATRICK THOMAS : Workday Expects Growth, Posts Loss -- WSJ
DJ
05/28PATRICK THOMAS : Workday Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook -- Update
DJ
05/23PATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Shares Fall 10% After 4Q Earnings
DJ
05/22PATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Revenue Declines, Misses Estimates
DJ
05/21PATRICK THOMAS : Dish to Buy EchoStar's Broadcast Satellite-Service Business -- WSJ
DJ
05/20PATRICK THOMAS : Dish Network Buys EchoStar Broadcast Satellite Business
DJ
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
06/12FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR offers 40% premium to buy out Axel Springer minorities
RE
06/15DANIEL LOEB : We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
DJ
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
06/12STANLEY HO : Hong Kong shops, workers in rare strike to 'defend freedom'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Frédéric Oudéa Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Georg Schaeffler Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About