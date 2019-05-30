Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) shareholders approved a proposal to shrink the authorized number of directors on the fast-food giant's board to between seven and 15 members.

About 99% of votes from McDonald's shareholders were for the company-backed proposal, according to the voting tally in a McDonald's securities filing. The company's board currently has 12 directors. The board could have had between 11 and 24 members under the previous authorization.

In its latest proxy filing, McDonald's said reducing the minimum size of the board would avoid having to quickly fill any unexpected vacancies in order to meet the requirement of having at least 11 directors.

The average number of directors on board of S&P 500 companies in both 2008 and 2018 was 10.8, McDonald's said in its proxy filing.

"Our board believes that an authorized range of seven to 15 directors will further enhance the effective functioning of the board," the company said in its proxy.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 25169.88 Delayed Quote.7.71%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.64% 199.24 Delayed Quote.10.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 7245.402936 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7567.716175 Delayed Quote.14.65%
S&P 500 0.21% 2788.86 Delayed Quote.11.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
12:13pPATRICK THOMAS : McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range
DJ
05/29PATRICK THOMAS : Workday Expects Growth, Posts Loss -- WSJ
DJ
05/28PATRICK THOMAS : Workday Increases Subscription Revenue Outlook -- Update
DJ
05/23PATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Shares Fall 10% After 4Q Earnings
DJ
05/22PATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Revenue Declines, Misses Estimates
DJ
05/21PATRICK THOMAS : Dish to Buy EchoStar's Broadcast Satellite-Service Business -- WSJ
DJ
05/20PATRICK THOMAS : Dish Network Buys EchoStar Broadcast Satellite Business
DJ
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/17PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low
DJ
05/15PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent Technologies Shares Fall After Slower Sales From China
DJ
05/14PATRICK THOMAS : Nfib
DJ
05/13PATRICK THOMAS : Volkswagen Prepares IPO for Traton
DJ
05/10PATRICK THOMAS : Biotech Industry Woos Talent With Top Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/09PATRICK THOMAS : ADR Shares End Lower; ArcelorMittal Trades Actively
DJ
05/09PATRICK THOMAS : Biotech Is Place to Be for Top Salaries
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/24JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI : Casino shares boosted as boss Naouri buys time for retail empire
RE
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
10:00aFRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/27JOHN ELKANN : Elkann enlists Renault to drive Fiat family fortunes
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE
05/27CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About