Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Moody's Cuts PG&E's Credit Rating

11/16/2018 | 01:15am CET

By Patrick Thomas

PG&E Corp.'s credit rating was slashed by Moody's Investor Service Thursday after the company said it had exhausted its revolving lines of credit.

Moody's lowered PG&E's unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and its short-term rating for commercial paper to Prime-3 from Prime-2. The ratings service said the downgrade reflects the exposure to potential liabilities associated with the California wildfires and the uncertainties associated with how the fire-related liabilities will be recovered.

San Francisco-based PG&E (PCG) reported in a securities filing Tuesday night that it had exhausted its revolving lines of credit. It had $1.4 billion of insurance coverage for wildfires occurring between Aug. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.

Moody's said it expects the liabilities will likely exceed the company's liquidity reserves and restrict the company's ability to access the capital markets. Moody's also said it is too early to tell whether a bankruptcy filing from PG&E is imminent.

"The 2018 wildfires are not covered under the recently passed California legislation SB 901, an omission that will now have more serious credit implications for the company". Senior Credit Officer, Jeff Cassella, said in a prepared statment.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Patrick Thomas
