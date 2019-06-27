Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

By Khadeeja Safdar and Patrick Thomas

Nike Inc. posted higher sales in the latest quarter, boosted by strong demand in both the U.S. and China, and executives said the trade dispute between the two countries hasn't hurt the sneaker giant's business.

"We have not seen any impact on our business to date, and we continue to see strong momentum," Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker said in a conference call Thursday.

The Trump administration boosted tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25% in May. It has threatened to impose new tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports, including footwear. President Trump will meet this week with Chinese leaders at the G-20 summit to renew trade negotiations.

Nike, which doesn't own factories, produces about 25% of its global apparel and footwear in China. But executives said the company can source from factories in other countries to mitigate any potential tariffs for the U.S. market.

"While it is certainly dynamic out there with respect to trade, we're relatively well positioned," Mr. Parker said.

For the company's fourth quarter, total sales rose 4% to $10.18 billion. Revenue in the North American market, which accounts for the majority of total sales, rose 7% to $4.17 billion. Sales in China climbed 16% to $1.7 billion.

The Beaverton, Ore.-based company reported a profit of $989 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $1.14 billion, or 69 cents a share, a year ago. Profits were hurt by spending on new technology and a higher tax rate than a year ago.

Nike has used its digital apps to expand online sales and reduce its reliance on traditional stores. In fiscal 2019, digital sales jumped 35% after Nike invested over $1 billion in its apps and other capabilities during the year, Mr. Parker said. He expects digital transactions to comprise at least 30% of Nike's business by 2023.

For the new fiscal year, the company reiterated its previous financial forecasts, which call for revenue, excluding currency swings, to rise by a high-single-digit percentage. On that basis, revenue rose 7.5% in fiscal year that ended May 31.

"We expect another year of broad-based growth with all four geographies delivering on our long-term financial model," finance chief Andrew Campion said. He said the company faced increased pressure on profit margins from currency swings and spending on supply-chain projects, such as adding RFID tags to every product.

For the first quarter, Nike forecast reported revenue-growth in line to slightly above the fourth quarter, when revenue rose 4% from the year earlier.

Shares of Nike, which are up 13% this year, rose 1.3% to $83.66 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com and Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE 1.34% 83.66 Delayed Quote.12.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
08:04pPATRICK THOMAS : Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks -- Update
DJ
01:36pPATRICK THOMAS : OFG Bancorp Shares Rise 13% Following Scotiabank Deal
DJ
06/26PATRICK THOMAS : Scotiabank to Sell Puerto Rico Operations to OFG Bancorp
DJ
06/25PATRICK THOMAS : Kraft Moves Up CEO Start Date, Shifts Executives
DJ
06/19PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Posts Rise in Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
06/18PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Reports 25% Revenue Increase in Latest Quarter
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Infineon, Airbus Trade Actively
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : Lockheed Plans to Renovate Arkansas Facility, Add Jobs
DJ
06/14PATRICK THOMAS : Activist Wants Sony to Spin Off Semiconductors -- WSJ
DJ
06/10PATRICK THOMAS : HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'
DJ
06/07PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 789 -- Baker Hughes
DJ
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast - Update
DJ
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against Comcast
DJ
06/03PATRICK THOMAS : DuPont Shares up 9% Following Corteva Split
DJ
05/30PATRICK THOMAS : McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/23CARLOS GHOSN : Liberation
RE
06/25PATRICK THOMAS : Kraft Moves Up CEO Start Date, Shifts Executives
DJ
06/25CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Asks Why Nissan CEO Isn't Charged -- WSJ
DJ
06/26CARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend £29.4 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay - source
RE
06/26CARLOS GHOSN : Japan watchdog to recommend $24 million fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay
RE
06/24TIM COOK : Facebook's Clegg Fires Back at Apple's Cook
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Philippe Petitcolin Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Georg Schaeffler Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About