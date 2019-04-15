Log in
Business Leaders
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Novartis Files Application for Macular Degeneration Treatment

04/15/2019

By Patrick Thomas

Novartis International AG (NVS) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its biologics license application for brolucizumab, an experimental treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Novartis said the FDA is evaluating the treatment in a priority review, and if approved, brolucizumab could hit the U.S. market by year's end.

Novartis said its application was based on clinical data from late-stage efficacy and safety trials of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab.

The company said the tests showed significantly fewer patients treated with brolucizumab had disease activity and retinal fluid compared with patients treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals aflibercept, also known as Eylea.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.07% 81.06 Delayed Quote.9.03%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.94% 375.5 Delayed Quote.2.53%
