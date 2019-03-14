Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Oracle's Revenue Declines as It Struggles to Catch Up in Cloud Services -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

By Jay Greene and Patrick Thomas

Oracle Corp. said its revenue fell 1% in its latest quarter, a second-consecutive period of decline as the software giant continues to struggle adapting its business for the cloud era.

The sluggish performance came even as corporate-technology rivals such as Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc. have posted double-digit gains in revenue in recent weeks.

Oracle has been slower than some of its rivals to develop cloud-computing technology -- services customers rent on demand over the web. That has put competitors in a better position to win business as customers shift away from managing their own computing operations.

The company expects to post revenue that is flat to down 2% in the current quarter, co-Chief Executive Safra Catz said during a conference call with analysts. Oracle shares, which fell a penny to $53.05 during regular trading Thursday, slid 3.9% after hours.

Brad Reback, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., said the current spending environment for information technology is the most robust in two decades. "The world is passing Oracle by," he said.

Oracle's slip in revenue in the fiscal third quarter to $9.61 billion, from $9.68 billion a year earlier, came in better than the $9.59 billion expected by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Profit came to $2.75 billion, compared with a year-earlier loss of $4.05 billion that included a one-time $6.9 billion charge related to the then-new U.S. tax law.

Excluding one-time items, Oracle posted a profit of 87 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of 84 cents a share.

The company said cloud-service and license-support revenue -- Oracle's largest segment -- grew 1% to $6.66 billion.

Oracle changed how it reports its quarterly financial results last year, combining its cloud-computing business with its licensing-support business. That obfuscated the view into Oracle's cloud-computing performance. The company had previously disclosed revenue and operating income of its various cloud-computing businesses.

Nonetheless, Ms. Catz highlighted the company's cloud growth. "As a percentage of our total software business, cloud is now more than double what it was just three years ago and provides us with the ability to accelerate overall software revenue growth as this mix shift continues," she told analysts.

Oracle spent $10 billion in the quarter, buying back 206 million shares, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which repurchases hit $10 billion or more. Ms. Catz said the company has cut the number of shares outstanding by nearly 16% in the last year. That reduction has helped boost Oracle's per-share earnings results.

Oracle increased its quarterly dividend 26% to 24 cents per share.

Write to Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com and Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
07:09pPATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines as It Struggles to Catch Up in Cloud Services -- Update
DJ
04:52pPATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines 1%
DJ
03/12PATRICK THOMAS : Fund to Field Toshiba Slate -- WSJ
DJ
03/11PATRICK THOMAS : American Express Acquires Airport Lounge App LoungeBuddy
DJ
03/08PATRICK THOMAS : GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Century Link Delays Annual Filing on Material Weakness Discovery in Level 3 Acquisition
DJ
03/01PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Manufacturing PMI Notches Down in February
DJ
02/14PATRICK THOMAS : California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manure
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring -- Update
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring
DJ
02/11PATRICK THOMAS : Casinos' Revenue Cools Off As Chinese Economy Slows -- WSJ
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : Justice Department Sues Lockheed Martin Over Alleged Kickbacks In Nuclear-Site Cleanup Project
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : High-Rollers Cool Their Bets as Chinese Economy Slows
DJ
02/06PATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
03/12DAVID HENRY : Worried about next downturn? U.S. credit funds may offer early clues
RE
03/13BENJAMIN DE ROTHSCHILD : Family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild private
RE
03/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
03/13CARLOS GHOSN : Auto Alliance Shapes Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
07:21aIGOR SECHIN : Special Report - How Russia sank billions of dollars into Venezuela quicksand
RE
03/10MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.