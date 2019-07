By Patrick Thomas

Phillips 66 (PSX) said its profit rose 6% for its second quarter, beating analysts expectations.

The Houston-based energy company reported a profit of $1.42 billion, or $3.12 a share, compared with $1.34 billion, or $2.84 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.65 a share, or $2.72 a share on an adjusted basis.

