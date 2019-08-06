Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Pioneer Natural Resources Swings to Loss

08/06/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) swung to a loss for its second quarter as sales fell 9% from a year ago.

Pioneer, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, reported a loss of $169 million, or $1.01 a share, compared with a profit $63 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. The company said in a statement its unadjusted profit includes the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and "certain other unusual items."

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.91 a share, or $1.89 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell to $1.92 billion from $2.11 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.38 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Second-quarter Permian oil production averaged 206 thousand barrels of oil per day.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.52% 2924 Delayed Quote.3.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 58.5 Delayed Quote.12.67%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES -1.32% 120.23 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
WTI -0.30% 53.23 Delayed Quote.19.89%
