Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Production Remains Offline at Husky Energy Offshore Oil Operation

0
11/20/2018 | 09:02pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.T) said Tuesday that production remains shut at its SeaRose facility off Canada's Atlantic coast after about 250,000 liters of oil spilled at its White Rose oil field last week.

The company said the spill occurred last Friday while production was being restarted after being shut down due to storms the day prior. The spill came from a leaking flowline from Husky's White Rose Field to the SeaRose storage vessel, the company said.

Husky said no additional oil has been released since it originally reported the spill. An investigation into the exact cause of the spill is still underway.

Husky says operations at the White Rose field are suspended until a full inspection of all facilities is completed and approval is received from the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board.

The SeaRose facility, located in the White Rose oil field, produces about 20,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the company.

"The safety of personnel and the protection of the environment remain Husky's number one priority," the company said in a prepared statement.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI -6.83% 53.43 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
