Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update

07/15/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Prologis Inc. has agreed to buy real-estate investment trust and warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust in a deal valued at $3.99 billion including debt, the company said Monday.

The deal with IPT includes an operating portfolio of 236 properties and expands the company's position in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 or early 2020. IPT is owned by Denver-based Black Creek Group LLC, a private-equity firm that focuses on real estate.

San Francisco-based Prologis is one of the largest industrial real-estate investment trusts, with a market capitalization of roughly $50 billion and a portfolio of 786 million square feet. The company has been an aggressive acquirer, such as buying DCT Industrial Trust Inc. last year for about $8.5 billion, including debt.

The growth of e-commerce and same- or next-day shipping has generated demand for industrial real estate in logistics hubs near big cities around the country. Blackstone Group LP outbid Prologis earlier this year for a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

"This is a compelling opportunity to acquire a portfolio of excellent asset quality and submarket composition consistent with our U.S. investment strategy and footprint," Prologis Chief Investment Officer Eugene Reilly said.

The deal was earlier reported by Bloomberg on Monday. Prologis said the deal is expected to add roughly 5 cents to 6 cents a share in core funds from operations on an annual basis.

Black Creek Group said the deal will help maximize the current economic environment.

"The industrial sector continues to be one of the strongest in commercial real estate with record low vacancies and demand outpacing supply." Black Creek Group Chief Executive Raj Dhanda said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROLOGIS INC -0.11% 79.94 Delayed Quote.36.14%
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/10PATRICK THOMAS : Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS
DJ
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ
07/03PATRICK THOMAS : Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Report Service Issues
DJ
07/01PATRICK THOMAS : Investigators Probe Facebook HQ Buildings After Mail Tests Positive for Nerve Agent Sarin
DJ
06/27PATRICK THOMAS : Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks -- Update
DJ
06/27PATRICK THOMAS : OFG Bancorp Shares Rise 13% Following Scotiabank Deal
DJ
06/26PATRICK THOMAS : Scotiabank to Sell Puerto Rico Operations to OFG Bancorp
DJ
06/25PATRICK THOMAS : Kraft Moves Up CEO Start Date, Shifts Executives
DJ
06/19PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Posts Rise in Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
06/18PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Reports 25% Revenue Increase in Latest Quarter
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Infineon, Airbus Trade Actively
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : Lockheed Plans to Renovate Arkansas Facility, Add Jobs
DJ
06/14PATRICK THOMAS : Activist Wants Sony to Spin Off Semiconductors -- WSJ
DJ
06/10PATRICK THOMAS : HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
