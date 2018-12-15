Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

S.C. Utility Regulator Approves Dominion, Scana Merger -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/15/2018 | 12:11am CET

By Patrick Thomas

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina blessed Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D) merger with South Carolina's largest power company, Scana Corp. (SCG), Dominion said Friday.

The Richmond, Va.-based energy company said the conditions of the deal will be released as part of a written order on Dec. 21.

S.C. utility regulators also approved a $22-a-month rate cut for customers, consistent with the companies' proposal, Dominion said.

"Dominion Energy is encouraged by the commission's vote and awaits an order to review prior to making a final decision to close the merger with Scana," Dominion Chief Executive Thomas Farrell said in a statement.

The state energy regulator's clearance was among the last hurdles Dominion needed to close its purchase of Scana. Dominion reached a deal in January to buy the troubled utility.

The combined company would deliver energy to about 6.5 million customers and have the ability to produce about 33,000 megawatts of energy and have 93,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The combined firm would also have natural gas pipeline network totaling 106,400 miles and operate one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINION ENERGY 1.14% 76.92 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
12:11aPATRICK THOMAS : S.C. Utility Regulator Approves Dominion, Scana Merger -- Update
DJ
12/14PATRICK THOMAS : CBS to Donate $20 Million to Anti-Harassment Groups as Part of Moonves Separation
DJ
12/10PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce Names First Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer
DJ
12/07PATRICK THOMAS : HCL Technologies Acquires IBM Software Products for $1.8 Billion
DJ
12/05PATRICK THOMAS : Medtronic Units Pay $31 Million in Justice Department Probe
DJ
12/04PATRICK THOMAS : San Francisco Hotel Workers Reach Labor Pact With Marriott
DJ
12/03PATRICK THOMAS : Accenture Acquires Enaxis Consulting -- Deal Digest
DJ
11/30PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week
DJ
11/29PATRICK THOMAS : United Steelworkers Union Ratifies Deal with ArcelorMittal
DJ
11/27PATRICK THOMAS : Three Companies Added to S&P 500
DJ
11/20PATRICK THOMAS : Production Remains Offline at Husky Energy Offshore Oil Operation
DJ
11/19PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent 4th-Quarter Profit Rises
DJ
11/16PATRICK THOMAS : Moody's Cuts PG&E's Credit Rating
DJ
11/14PATRICK THOMAS : NetApp Reports Higher Profit and Beats Estimates
DJ
11/09PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 12 in Latest Week
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
12/14NELSON PELTZ : GE Powered the American Century -- Then It Burned -3-
DJ
12/12ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
12/12DAVID HENRY : Washington takes center stage in bank branch battles
RE
12/14RICHARD BRANSON : Branson says impossible to prepare fully for 'hard Brexit'
RE
12/14CARLOS GHOSN : France plans Renault CEO hunt as board frays over Ghosn - sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.