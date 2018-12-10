Salesforce Names First Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer

By Patrick Thomas



Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) said Monday it has hired Paula Goldman as its chief ethical and humane use officer.

The San Francisco business-software maker said the newly created position will develop a strategy for the ethical and humane use of technology within the company. Ms. Goldman assumes the role on Jan. 7, 2019.

Ms. Goldman was previously vice president and global lead of tech and society solutions lab at Omidyar Network, an impact investment firm established by eBay Inc. billionaire founder Pierre Omidyar. She also served on Salesforce's advisory council for its office of ethical and humane use.

"We're at an important inflection point as an industry, and I'm excited to work with this team to chart a path forward," Ms. Goldman said in a prepared statement.

