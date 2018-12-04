Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

San Francisco Hotel Workers Reach Labor Pact With Marriott

12/04/2018 | 12:50am CET

By Patrick Thomas

About 2,500 striking workers at Marriott International Inc.-operated hotels in San Francisco reached a tentative agreement with the company, their union said Monday, ending a two-month strike that involved nearly 8,000 workers across North America.

Unite Here, which represents more than 20,000 Marriott hotel workers, said the settlement includes wage and benefit increases and sexual harassment protections, including the removal and ban of guests who violate women.

The union said the contract is expected to be overwhelmingly approved Monday evening and the strikers are expected to return to work Wednesday morning. San Francisco was the eighth and final city to reach a settlement in the strike that began in early October.

"Because of the movement made by Marriott in San Francisco to make one job enough for the eighth and final city, today an end has been reached for the largest hotel worker strike in modern American history," said D. Taylor, president of Unite Here, in a prepared statement.

Last week, more than 2,700 Marriott union workers in Hawaii voted to ratify a contract with Marriott.

--Aisha Al-Muslim contributed to this article.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

