Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Sysco Shares Rise on Earnings Beat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:53am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Sysco Corp. (SYY) shares rose 3.6% to $72.54 after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Monday.

The Houston-based food-service company posted a profit of $535.8 million, or $1.03 a share, compared with $448.9 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 a share, above the $1.06 analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Revenue rose 1% to $15.47 billion.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets raised their price target to $80 a share and gave the stock an outperform rating.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -1.98% 2873 Delayed Quote.4.72%
SYSCO CORPORATION 3.14% 72.19 Delayed Quote.11.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
11:53aPATRICK THOMAS : Sysco Shares Rise on Earnings Beat
DJ
08/08PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce-Management Software Firm -- WSJ
DJ
08/07PATRICK THOMAS : Salesforce to Buy Workforce Management Software Firm
DJ
08/06PATRICK THOMAS : Pioneer Natural Resources Swings to Loss
DJ
08/05PATRICK THOMAS : Defense Intelligence Agency Awards $17 Billion Contract to 16 Companies
DJ
07/31PATRICK THOMAS : Allstate Shares Rise After 2Q Earnings Beat
DJ
07/30PATRICK THOMAS : Allstate Corp Profit Rises
DJ
07/29PATRICK THOMAS : Bank of America, First Data End Payments Partnership
DJ
07/26PATRICK THOMAS : Phillips 66 Profit Increases
DJ
07/24PATRICK THOMAS : Texas Instruments Share increase Nearly 7%
DJ
07/23PATRICK THOMAS : Texas Instruments Profit Falls, Beats Expectations
DJ
07/18PATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/10PATRICK THOMAS : Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS
DJ
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
10:50aSUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
03:12aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group