Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Texas Instruments Profit Falls, Beats Expectations

07/23/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) said its second-quarter profit fell from a year earlier amid a broader downturn in the semiconductor market, but the chipmaker posted results ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The Dallas-based company reported a profit of $1.31 billion, or $1.36 a share, compared with $1.41 billion, or $1.40 a share, a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.22 a share.

Revenue declined 9% to $3.67 billion from $4.02 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.56 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Shares of Texas Instruments were up 6% during after-market trading.

Revenue from the company's Analog unit fell 6% to $2.53 billion from a year ago while revenue from its embedded processing business dropped 16% to $790 million.

For its current quarter, the company said it expects revenue between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion and earnings between $1.31 and $1.53 a share.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1.60% 120.07 Delayed Quote.25.06%
