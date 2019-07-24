Texas Instruments Share increase Nearly 7%

By Patrick Thomas

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) were up about 7% after the chipmaker posted second-quarter results ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Revenue for the Dallas company declined 9% to $3.67 billion from $4.02 billion a year earlier amid a broader downturn in the semiconductor market. Analysts had expected $3.56 billion of revenue in the quarter.

The Dallas-based company reported a profit of $1.31 billion, or $1.36 a share, above the $1.22 a share analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting.

Analysts from Nomura Instinet remained cautious on TI, giving the stock a neutral rating.

"While we think TI's EPS numbers indicate effective cost management, we think that TI's sales outlook reflects continuing softness in most semiconductor end markets and ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment," the analysts said in a research note.

