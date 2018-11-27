Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Three Companies Added to S&P 500

0
11/27/2018 | 12:30am CET

By Patrick Thomas

Three new companies were named Monday to join the S&P 500 index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Food-processing company Lamb Weston Holdings will replace Rockwell Collins Inc., which is being acquired by United Technologies Corp., in the S&P 500 index, and circuit manufacturer Maxim Integrated Products will replace Aetna Inc. CVS Health Corp. is acquiring Aetna in a $69 billion deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday.

Diamondback Energy is also taking Stericycle Inc.'s place in the S&P 500. Stericycle replaces Energen Corp., which Diamondback announced it was acquiring in a $9.2 billion deal in August, in the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global Inc., said Stericycle has a market capitalization more appropriate for the mid-cap market space.

The changes will take effect before the opening of trading on Dec. 3, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday.

The moves also mean that mutual and exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 will have to add Lamb Weston, Maxim and Diamondback Energy to their holdings.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 3.54% 77.84 Delayed Quote.3.70%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 4.22% 109.31 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.46% 24640.24 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
ENERGEN CORPORATION 4.06% 70.21 Delayed Quote.17.20%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC -0.96% 80.37 Delayed Quote.43.76%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS 1.18% 53.38 Delayed Quote.0.92%
NASDAQ 100 2.31% 6678.339 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.06% 7081.8527 Delayed Quote.0.52%
ROCKWELL COLLINS -0.42% 141.04 Delayed Quote.4.43%
STERICYCLE 1.16% 46.15 Delayed Quote.-32.90%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.82% 127.98 Delayed Quote.1.15%
