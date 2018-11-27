Three Companies Added to S&P 500

By Patrick Thomas



Three new companies were named Monday to join the S&P 500 index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Food-processing company Lamb Weston Holdings will replace Rockwell Collins Inc., which is being acquired by United Technologies Corp., in the S&P 500 index, and circuit manufacturer Maxim Integrated Products will replace Aetna Inc. CVS Health Corp. is acquiring Aetna in a $69 billion deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday.

Diamondback Energy is also taking Stericycle Inc.'s place in the S&P 500. Stericycle replaces Energen Corp., which Diamondback announced it was acquiring in a $9.2 billion deal in August, in the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global Inc., said Stericycle has a market capitalization more appropriate for the mid-cap market space.

The changes will take effect before the opening of trading on Dec. 3, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday.

The moves also mean that mutual and exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 will have to add Lamb Weston, Maxim and Diamondback Energy to their holdings.

