Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by eight in the past week to 816, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company, its lowest level in nearly a year.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by two to 190 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is up three rigs from last week at 23, which is 11 more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 1.35% higher at $60.10 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI 1.16% 60.22 Delayed Quote.31.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
01:33pPATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week
DJ
03/28PATRICK THOMAS : Growth in Manufacturing Activity Grows in March -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
03/27PATRICK THOMAS : Facebook Vows to Block White Nationalism, Separatism on Site
DJ
03/26PATRICK THOMAS : FTC Requests Information on Broadband Providers' Data-Handling Practices
DJ
03/19PATRICK THOMAS : Xerox, HCL Expand Support Services Partnership
DJ
03/18PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Board Recommends Voting Against Median Gender Pay Gap Proposal
DJ
03/14PATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines as It Struggles to Catch Up in Cloud Services -- Update
DJ
03/14PATRICK THOMAS : Oracle's Revenue Declines 1%
DJ
03/12PATRICK THOMAS : Fund to Field Toshiba Slate -- WSJ
DJ
03/11PATRICK THOMAS : American Express Acquires Airport Lounge App LoungeBuddy
DJ
03/08PATRICK THOMAS : GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Century Link Delays Annual Filing on Material Weakness Discovery in Level 3 Acquisition
DJ
03/01PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Manufacturing PMI Notches Down in February
DJ
02/14PATRICK THOMAS : California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manure
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/23ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler Turned Down Peugeot's Merger Approach -- WSJ
DJ
03/27CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
RE
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline safety
RE
03/26DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group Launching Online Shopping Platform
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About