Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 20 in the past week to a one-year low of 805, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count decreased by one to 186 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two rigs from last week at 21, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 3.93% lower at $62.65 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.04% 25.58 Delayed Quote.18.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
04/26PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low
DJ
04/25PATRICK THOMAS : Employee Pay Rises in Oil Sector -- WSJ
DJ
04/23PATRICK THOMAS : EBay Lifts Guidance as Revenue, Number of Buyers Rise -- Update
DJ
04/23PATRICK THOMAS : EBay Lifts Guidance as Revenue, Number of Buyers Rise
DJ
04/19PATRICK THOMAS : EBay Chief Executive Wenig Got Raise in 2018
DJ
04/18PATRICK THOMAS : IBM Stock Slides 4% Amid Lower Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
04/17PATRICK THOMAS : Top Pay in Finance Isn't on Wall Street -- WSJ
DJ
04/16PATRICK THOMAS : Finance's Top Earners Don't Work at a Bank
DJ
04/15PATRICK THOMAS : Novartis Files Application for Macular Degeneration Treatment
DJ
04/12PATRICK THOMAS : Disney Shares Surge After Disney+ Streaming Services Update
DJ
04/11PATRICK THOMAS : Duke Energy to Appeal North Carolina Regulator's Decision on Coal Ash
DJ
04/09PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Sells Institutional Retirement and Trust Arm for $1.2 Billion
DJ
04/08PATRICK THOMAS : Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in March
DJ
04/05PATRICK THOMAS : Apache Shares Rise 4%
DJ
04/03PATRICK THOMAS : Regulators Allow Exxon Mobil to Strike Climate-Change Resolution
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer requests bail after ex-Nissan chairman indicted for fourth time
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Christoph Franz Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About