U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to One-Year Low

By Patrick Thomas



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 20 in the past week to a one-year low of 805, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count decreased by one to 186 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two rigs from last week at 21, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 3.93% lower at $62.65 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

