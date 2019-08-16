Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 770

08/16/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 770, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count declined by four to 165 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count increased by two from last week at 27 rigs, which is six more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.31% higher at $54.64 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 1.69% 21.06 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.74% 8.79 Delayed Quote.5.81%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.83% 2793 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 58.66 Delayed Quote.8.88%
WTI 0.07% 54.77 Delayed Quote.21.01%
