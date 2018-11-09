U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 12 in Latest Week

By Patrick Thomas



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 12 in the past week to 886, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE).

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count increased by two from a week ago to 195, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is up three from last week at 21, which is up three from a year ago.

Oil prices were 1.07% lower at $10.020 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.88% at $70.03 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.12% to $59.99 a barrel.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com