U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

By Patrick Thomas



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 887, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by five to 189 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two from last week at 23, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.70% lower at $51.09 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.67% to $59.51 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading.

