Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

0
11/30/2018 | 07:35pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 887, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by five to 189 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two from last week at 23, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.70% lower at $51.09 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.67% to $59.51 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI -1.46% 50.64 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
