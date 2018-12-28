U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

By Patrick Thomas



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 885, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014 low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count rose by one to 198 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count remained unchanged from last week at 24, which is six more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.27% to $53.40 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.91% to $45.46 a barrel.

