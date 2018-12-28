Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

12/28/2018 | 07:31pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 885, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014 low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count rose by one to 198 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count remained unchanged from last week at 24, which is six more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.27% to $53.40 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.91% to $45.46 a barrel.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Popular Business Leaders
 
