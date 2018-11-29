United Steelworkers Union Ratifies Deal with ArcelorMittal

By Patrick Thomas



The United Steelworkers union said Thursday its members voted to ratify a four-year labor agreement with ArcelorMittal SA (MT)covering 15,000 workers after several months of negotiations.

The Steelworkers said the pact includes wage increases between 3% and 4% each year and a $4,000 ratification bonus. The union also said the agreement includes improved benefits and bolsters existing health-insurance benefits for active and retired steelworkers. The contract covers steelworkers in 13 local unions at 14 mills in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The two sides had reached a tentative agreement earlier this month.

The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel Corp. (X), which reached a similar agreement this year with the union, account for 40% of U.S. production capacity of flat-rolled steel, which has a range of uses including in automotive and construction sector.

"After years of hard work and tremendous sacrifice to keep these facilities running and the company viable while the domestic steel industry languished through wave after wave of unfairly traded imports, it is right and just for ArcelorMittal steelworkers to share in the company's success now that the market has rebounded," USW International President Leo Gerard said in prepared remarks.

