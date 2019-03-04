Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief

By Kristin Broughton and Patrick Thomas

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday that it has named Maria Teresa Tejada as the company's chief strategic enterprise risk officer, the latest move by the embattled lender to revamp its risk management division.

Ms. Tejada will oversee risks to Wells Fargo's business lines, corporate functions and its strategic priorities, the San Francisco-based bank said. She also will direct enterprise risk programs and risk reporting and oversee strategic risk and reputation risk, the company said.

The appointment comes as efforts to revamp the way Wells Fargo assesses and manages risk continue.

Wells Fargo has been working to address the underlying problems that led branch employees to open millions of fake accounts without customer authorization. The bank also disclosed it previously overcharged customers in its mortgage and auto lending divisions, among other problems.

In a business practices report released last month, Wells detailed steps it has taken to address problems that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements since 2016 as well as tougher scrutiny from regulators. The bank also reported it has sought to bolster its culture, employee structure, risk management and board oversight.

The bank reorganized its internal audit division, carving out new teams, including one that focuses exclusively on inconsistent consumer practices. It also changed certain responsibilities among executives, and given its corporate risk division more power to stop certain business activities.

The company has brought on several outside executives to oversee the transformation.

Mandy Norton, Wells Fargo's chief risk officer, joined the bank last year from JPMorgan Chase & Co. Mike Roemer, the bank's chief compliance officer, was hired in January 2018 from Barclays PLC. And Sarah Dahlgren, head of regulatory relations, joined the bank a year ago from McKinsey & Co.

Ms. Tejada, who began the new role on Monday, will report to Ms. Norton, who also oversees the positions held by Mr. Roemer and Ms. Dahlgren.

Wells Fargo last year created the role Ms. Tejada fills. Adam Topkis, who held the position on an interim basis until Ms. Tejada was hired, has taken on a new role as head of conduct management, according to a company spokeswoman.

Before joining the bank, Ms. Tejada served in various risk leadership roles at KeyCorp since 2013. Before KeyCorp, she spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Wells Fargo last year added 1,300 employees to its risk management division, representing an expansion of 15%, the company said on its most recent earnings call.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com and Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com