Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Xerox, HCL Expand Support Services Partnership

03/19/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Xerox Corp. (XRX) and HCL Technologies Ltd. agreed to expand their long-time services partnership Tuesday.

The companies said Xerox will pay $1.3 billion over seven years to India's HCL to manage some of its support functions.

As part of the deal, HCL will manage portions of Xerox's shared services, including global administrative and support functions. This includes selected information technology and finance functions, but excludes accounting.

Also as part of the agreement, an undisclosed amount of Xerox employees will transfer to HCL.

Xerox's partnership with HCL goes back to 2009 when the Norwalk, Conn.-based company agreed to outsource data-center services to HCL.

The companies said HCL currently manages aspects of Xerox's mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES 2.39% 1036.2 End-of-day quote.4.94%
