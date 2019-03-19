Xerox, HCL Expand Support Services Partnership

By Patrick Thomas



Xerox Corp. (XRX) and HCL Technologies Ltd. agreed to expand their long-time services partnership Tuesday.

The companies said Xerox will pay $1.3 billion over seven years to India's HCL to manage some of its support functions.

As part of the deal, HCL will manage portions of Xerox's shared services, including global administrative and support functions. This includes selected information technology and finance functions, but excludes accounting.

Also as part of the agreement, an undisclosed amount of Xerox employees will transfer to HCL.

Xerox's partnership with HCL goes back to 2009 when the Norwalk, Conn.-based company agreed to outsource data-center services to HCL.

The companies said HCL currently manages aspects of Xerox's mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines.

