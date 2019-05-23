Log in
Paul Achleitner

Age : 63
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Daimler AG - Bayer AG - Deutsche Bank AG
Biography : Paul Achleitner holds the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG.

Deutsche Bank on Right Track Despite Setbacks, Says Chairman Achleitner

05/23/2019 | 04:45am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg

FRANKFURT--Deutsche Bank AG Chairman Paul Achleitner, facing a shareholder challenge to his leadership, said Thursday that the lender is on the right track despite a year "fraught with setbacks", including new regulatory investigations and share declines.

Mr. Achleitner opened the bank's annual meeting by telling investors that the decision not to merge with Commerzbank AG was the right decision because the deal's risks outweighed potential benefits.

He also said he didn't feel political pressure, and the decision to begin and end talks was the management board's.

Without a merger, Deutsche Bank must grow organically now, Mr. Achleitner said.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -4.46% 6.79 Delayed Quote.22.89%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -3.20% 6.404 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
