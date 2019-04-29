Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Paul Achleitner

Age : 63
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Daimler AG - Bayer AG - Deutsche Bank AG
Biography : Paul Achleitner holds the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG.

Deutsche Bank's Achleitner best-paid chairman of German companies -survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/29/2019 | 05:33am EDT
Deutsche Bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's Paul Achleitner, who oversaw failed plans to merge with Commerzbank, was the best-paid chairman of German bluechip companies last year, according to a survey published on Monday.

Achleitner bagged 858,000 euros (£741,320) for 2018, seven percent more than in 2017, consulting firm hkp said, comparing to an average pay for chairmen of 424,000 euros.

During Achleitners tenure at Deutsche Bank, which started in 2012, the lender's share price has lost more than 70 percent.

He eclipsed the remuneration for healthcare group Fresenius' Gerd Krick and car maker BMW's Norbert Reithofer, who both received 640,000 euros and for Volkswagen's Hans Dieter Poetsch who was paid 584,000 euros.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstücker; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.24% 76.01 Delayed Quote.7.78%
COMMERZBANK AG 1.33% 7.995 Delayed Quote.36.54%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.05% 7.255 Delayed Quote.5.37%
FRESENIUS 0.73% 51.19 Delayed Quote.19.92%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.04% 155.82 Delayed Quote.12.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Paul Achleitner
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/28CHARLES SCHWAB : How Schwab Ate Wall Street
DJ
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About