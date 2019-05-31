Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Paul Allen

Birthday : 01/21/1953
Place of birth : Seattle (Washington) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Paul G. Allen is Chairman at Charter Communications Holdings LLC, Founder at Vulcan Ventures, In

Exclusive: Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The world's largest airplane, built by the late Paul Allen's company Stratolaunch Systems, makes its first test flight in Mojave

SEATTLE/ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, the space company founded by late billionaire and Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen, is closing operations, cutting short ambitious plans to challenge traditional aerospace companies in a new "space race," four people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company, a unit of Allen's privately held investment vehicle Vulcan Inc, had been developing a portfolio of launch vehicles including the world's largest airplane by wingspan to launch satellites and eventually humans into space.

Allen, who founded Seattle-based Stratolaunch in 2011, died at age 65 last October.

Vulcan has been exploring a possible sale of Stratolaunch's assets and intellectual property, according to one of the four sources and also a fifth person.

A representative of Stratolaunch Systems Corp declined to comment. Efforts to reach Vulcan Inc for comment were not successful. The four persons familiar with the matter all spoke on condition of anonymity, as did the fifth source, citing the confidential nature of the matter.

A spokesman for Northrop Grumman Corp, which owns Scaled Composites, the main contractor for Stratolaunch's carrier plane, declined to discuss the company's operations. Stratolaunch aimed to launch Northrop's small-payload Pegasus from Stratolaunch's carrier plane in 2020.

Allen's Stratolaunch had been compared to billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic - which is developing a similar high-altitude launch system - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX. They all seek to cash in on growing demand for satellite launch services and, eventually, space travel, a market long dominated by industry stalwarts such as United Launch Alliance - a partnership between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

The centerpiece of Stratolaunch's strategy was its carbon-composite carrier plane, with a 117-meter wingspan and powered by six engines. The plane flew for the first time in April.

In August 2018, Stratolaunch said a planned medium-lift rocket would fly as early as 2022 and said it was in the early stages of developing a variant with a larger payload capacity.

It also said it was designing a reusable space plane to carry cargo to and from Earth and a follow-on variant that could carry people.

SPACE DREAMS

Allen, who also owned the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks and the National Basketball Association's Portland Trailblazers, had said he long harbored space fantasies.

"I dreamed of becoming an astronaut," he said at the company's launch in 2011. Poor eyesight ruined his dreams of becoming a pilot, but he said his ambitions for space travel never died. https://tinyurl.com/y6qp8bch

In January, three months after Allen's death, Stratolaunch said it was scrapping the rocket-building portion of the company but would continue to focus on its carrier plane. "We are streamlining operations, focusing on the aircraft and our ability to support a demonstration launch of the Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL air-launch vehicle," the company said at the time, according to website GeekWire.

As of April 1, Stratolaunch had only 21 employees, compared with 77 last December, one of the four sources said. Most of the remaining employees were focused on completing the carrier plane's test flight.

The decision to set an exit strategy was made late last year by Allen's sister, Jody Allen, chair of Vulcan Inc and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust, one of the four people and the fifth industry source said.

Jody Allen decided to let the carrier aircraft fly to honor her brother's wishes and also to prove the vehicle and concept worked, one of the four people said.

Several Stratolaunch employees have moved on to other aerospace companies in recent months, including Blue Origin and Sierra Nevada Corporation, according to a review of LinkedIn profiles.

Some people still identify themselves as current Stratolaunch employees despite having taken a new job with a different company.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Joey Roulette in Orlando, Florida; additional reporting by Bill Rigby in New York; editing by Greg Mitchell and Matthew Lewis)

By Eric M. Johnson and Joey Roulette
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.36% 341.61 Delayed Quote.8.16%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.36% 338.54 Delayed Quote.30.60%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.63% 123.68 Delayed Quote.23.01%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -1.70% 303.25 Delayed Quote.24.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Paul Allen
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
RE
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/30JAMES PACKER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/27JOHN ELKANN : Elkann enlists Renault to drive Fiat family fortunes
RE
05/30CARL ICAHN : Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months - filings
RE
05/28JEFF BEZOS : 'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Frédéric Oudéa Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Georg Schaeffler Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About