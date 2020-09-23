Log in
Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
Business Leaders Biography

Paul Walker

Age : 62
Public asset : 1,935,021 USD
Linked companies : Ashtead Group plc - Halma plc
Biography : Paul Ashton Walker is a British businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and

RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair

09/23/2020 | 02:30am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

RELX PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Paul Walker, who is stepping down as Halma PLC chair, as its next chairman, succeeding Anthony Habgood.

RELX, a FTSE 100 information and analytics group, said Mr. Walker is expected to take up his new role in the first half of 2021, at which time Mr. Habgood will step down. Mr. Walker is also chair at Ashtead Group PLC and was chief executive of software company Sage Group PLC between 1994 and 2010, RELX said.

Halma separately said Mr. Walker plans to retire as its chair and step down from the board by July 2021. The FTSE 100 safety, health and environmental-technology company said it has established a process to identify a new chair.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1.50% 2848.7806 Delayed Quote.16.20%
HALMA PLC 1.71% 2255 Delayed Quote.4.77%
RELX PLC 3.18% 1751.5 Delayed Quote.-10.92%
SAGE GROUP PLC 1.97% 734.6 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
