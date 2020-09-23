RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair

By Adria Calatayud

RELX PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Paul Walker, who is stepping down as Halma PLC chair, as its next chairman, succeeding Anthony Habgood.

RELX, a FTSE 100 information and analytics group, said Mr. Walker is expected to take up his new role in the first half of 2021, at which time Mr. Habgood will step down. Mr. Walker is also chair at Ashtead Group PLC and was chief executive of software company Sage Group PLC between 1994 and 2010, RELX said.

Halma separately said Mr. Walker plans to retire as its chair and step down from the board by July 2021. The FTSE 100 safety, health and environmental-technology company said it has established a process to identify a new chair.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com