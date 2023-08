Currently, Pawan Kant Munjal occupies the position of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD at Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Chairman for Hero FinCorp Ltd. He is also Member of Development Council for Automobiles & Allied Industries, Member of Board of Trade of the Government of India and Member-Governing Council at All India Management Association and on the board of 12 other companies. Dr. Munjal previously held the position of Chairman of Asian PGA Tour Ltd. and Member of Forum Mondial de L'Economie.

