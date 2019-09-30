Log in
Peter Botten

Public asset : 13,128,835 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Peter Robert Botten is a businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies.

Oil Search Says Alaska Chief Wulff to Succeed Peter Botten as Managing Director

09/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Oil Search has named Keiran Wulff, the head of its Alaska oil unit, as its new managing director to replace industry veteran Peter Botten who has been at the helm of the company for 25 years.

Oil Search said Dr. Wulff would take over as managing director on February 25, and Mr. Botten would formally retire from the company six months later.

"Peter has decided that as Oil Search embarks on its next phase of growth, with major expansion projects in both Papua New Guinea and Alaska, now is the right time to transition the leadership," said Chairman Rick Lee. "He does this with the full support of the board."

Dr. Wulff worked at Oil Search for more than a decade through 2008 and then rejoined the company in 2015. He is currently Oil Search's Executive Vice President, Alaska and President of Oil Search Alaska.

Established in 1929, Oil Search operates all of Papua New Guinea's producing oil fields and has interests in several big natural-gas fields on the island as well as a 29% interest in the Exxon-led PNG LNG project that exports liquefied natural gas to Asia. Additionally, it has a stake in Total's Papua LNG project.

In an effort to diversify beyond Papua New Guinea and LNG, Oil Search in late June doubled its stake in prospective oil fields in Alaska, where it and partner Repsol plan to build an operation producing about 120,000 barrels a day. It made its foray into Alaska's North Slope in late 2017 with a deal to buy into three exploration blocks that included the Nanushuk oil field sandwiched between two established fields controlled by ConocoPhillips.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -2.07% 55.8 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
MSCI EMU 0.51% 441.76 End-of-day quote.20.58%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.78% 7.19 End-of-day quote.2.65%
REPSOL -0.24% 14.305 End-of-day quote.1.85%
WTI -1.33% 53.52 Delayed Quote.23.50%
Latest news about Peter Botten
 
