Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Cowgill

Age : 69
Public asset : 16,284,906 USD
Linked companies : JD Sports Fashion plc - QUIZ plc
Biography : Peter Alan Cowgill is a British businessperson who founded Cowgill Holloway LLP and who has been at

Britain's JD Sports's ousts executive chairman Cowgill

05/25/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, JD Sports Fashion, on Wednesday ousted longstanding executive chairman Peter Cowgill, saying its internal governance and controls had not kept pace with the firm's growth.

The FTSE-100 group said Cowgill, executive chairman since 2004, will step down from his role with immediate effect.

It said that following a governance review it had decided to accelerate the separation of the roles of chair and chief executive.

Helen Ashton, a JD non-executive director and chair of its audit and risk committee, will become non-executive chair, while Kath Smith, JD's senior non-executive director and a former Adidas, Reebok and The North Face executive, will become interim CEO.

JD said the process to recruit a CEO remains ongoing and a process will commence to recruit a new non-executive chair.

The company had said last year it would split Cowgill's role as executive chairman and recruit a CEO in 2022.

"As our business has become bigger and more complex, what is clear is that our internal infrastructure, governance and controls have not developed at the same pace," said Ashton.

"As we capitalise on the great opportunities ahead of us, the board is committed to ensuring that we have the highest standards of corporate governance and controls appropriate to a FTSE-100 company to support future growth."

Analysts were taken aback at the abruptness of Cowgill's exit.

"We anticipated a more gradual process: an internal appointment for the CEO role and Cowgill to remain as chair to oversee the transition for a couple of years," said Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani.

Last week JD upgraded its profit outlook.

Shares in JD closed down 6.1%.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 0.51% 172.08 Delayed Quote.-32.39%
FTSE 100 0.51% 7522.75 Delayed Quote.1.35%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -4.44% 114 Delayed Quote.-45.23%
Most Read News
 
05/20XAVIER NIEL : UWR shares spike as billionaire Xavier Niel discloses 27% stake
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked
RE
05/19ELON MUSK : Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distraction
RE
05/23HOCK TAN : Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources
RE
05/20LUCA DE MEO : Renault boss Luca de Meo could return to Japan in June - source
RE
01:53pTwitter investors support some shareholder proposals
RE
05/19MARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp CEO Merz gets 5-year contract extension
RE
Latest news about Peter Cowgill
 
01:29pPETER COWGILL : Britain's JD Sports's ousts executive chairman Cowgill
RE
12:42pBritain's JD Sports's ousts executive chairman Cowgill
RE
12:09pJD Sports Chair Steps Down; Interim CEO, Chair Named
MT
02/14Britain fines JD Sports, Footasylum as CEO meetings breach order
RE
2021Frasers Proposes Buying Footasylum From JD Sports Fashion
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 