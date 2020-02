By Adria Calatayud



National Grid PLC (NG.LN) said Thursday that Chairman Peter Gershon intends to step down after nearly nine years at the company.

The FTSE 100 utility company said it has started a process to find a successor. Mr. Gershon will remain as chairman until a successor has been appointed.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com