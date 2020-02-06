Log in
Peter Hargreaves

Public asset : 3,868,391,202 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown to sell shares

02/06/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Hargreaves Lansdown's largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via a sale to institutional investors, a bookrunner on the deal said.

"This is part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets. I remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdown," Hargreaves, who co-founded the firm with Stephen Lansdown in 1981, said.

The sale will come just days after a slowdown in net new business growth overshadowed an increase in half-year profit for Hargreaves.

Hargreaves Lansdown did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Hargreaves has faced a tough year after funds it backed, run by independent investment manager Neil Woodford, were suspended after a liquidity squeeze.

Hargreaves executives waived their full-year bonuses and also management fees charged to clients which were trapped in the fund.

Barclays Bank, acting through its investment bank, is bookrunner and Numis Securities is acting as co-bookrunner on the sale.

Peter Hargreaves owned 31.59% of the FTSE 100 company as at Jan. 29 according to Refinitiv data.

The sale price of the shares and the final size of the sale will be decided after the books have closed, the bookrunner said.

Shares in the Bristol-based company closed 2.7% lower at 1,708.5 pence on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)
