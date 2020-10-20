Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Hargreaves

Public asset : 2,385,982,622 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Peter Hargreaves, the co-founder of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, poses at his home near Bristol

LONDON (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown has struck an agreement with co-founder Peter Hargreaves to reflect his ongoing interest in the company after leaving the board in 2015.

Under terms of the deal, Hargreaves will be entitled to nominate one non-independent, non-executive director for appointment to the board, subject to the regulatory and governance framework observed by the firm.

This agreement and nomination right will remain in place for as long as Hargreaves and his associates control at least 10% of the company's voting rights, the company said.

As a result, Hargreaves has appointed Adrian Collins, former chairman of Liontrust Asset Management to the board.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Lawrence White)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -2.02% 1380.5 Delayed Quote.-27.18%
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC -1.54% 1280 Delayed Quote.18.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Peter Hargreaves
 
05:47pSCOTT SHEFFIELD : Pioneer Natural Resources to Buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
02:34pALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE
06:51aSERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
06:15aELON MUSK : Microsoft Teams With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Push Cloud Battle With Amazon Into Orbit
DJ
06:11aDONALD WALKER : Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post
DJ
02:30aJACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
02:23aPETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
01:05aTERRY GOU : Foxconn's Terry Gou Says Big Wisconsin Project Hinges on State Aid
DJ
10/19ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says OPEC+ monitoring panel recommends to stick to oil deal in full
RE
10/18ANDREW FORREST : Mining billionaire Forrest buys famed Australian bootmaker RM Williams
RE
10/18MARTIN SCICLUNA : RSA chairman Martin Scicluna to step down next year - Sky News
RE
10/16JACK DORSEY : Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Pichai to Testify on Content Policies
DJ
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
10/14JEAN-PAUL AGON : Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
02:30aJACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
02:23aPETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
10/14JEAN-PAUL AGON : Nicolas Hieronimus to Succeed Jean-Paul Agon as CEO
DJ
06:51aSERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group