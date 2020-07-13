Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter King

Age : 49
Public asset : 1,236,668 USD
Linked companies : Westpac Banking Corporation
Biography : Presently, Peter Francis King occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director a

Australia's scandal-hit Westpac names KPMG partner as CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An office building with the logo of Westpac Banking is seen in Sydney

Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer, filing the last of its top three positions with permanent appointees more than six months after facing a major money-laundering scandal.

Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer, filing the last of its top three positions with permanent appointees more than six months after facing a major money-laundering scandal.

With Rowland in office later this year, Australia's second-largest bank will be hoping to bring leadership stability after the scandal forced a managerial shake-up.

Veteran banker John McFarlane was appointed chairman early this year, while Peter King, who was previously the CFO, was named chief executive on a permanent basis in April.

"Michael's experience is broad across both CFO and business leadership roles," King said in a statement, adding that his experience at KPMG would bring "valuable external perspectives."

Rowland has been with KPMG since 2014 and prior to that had held various roles at No.4 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Acting chief financial officer Gary Thursby, who took on the role in December after King was appointed acting CEO, will continue until Rowland assumes office.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 1.30% 18.66 End-of-day quote.-24.24%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.60% 118.44 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.84% 17.98 End-of-day quote.-25.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Peter King
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : filing
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
DJ
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduces share count, suggesting possible buybacks
RE
07/13ELON MUSK : the battle for the next Tesla plant
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group