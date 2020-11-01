Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter King

Age : 49
Public asset : 1,591,873 USD
Linked companies : Westpac Banking Corporation
Biography : Currently, Peter Francis King occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD at Wes

Westpac Annual Profit Drops 66% Amid Rise in Provisions, Costs -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 04:54pm EST

By David Winning and Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. reported a 66% slide in annual net profit, as it absorbed hefty one-off charges that included provisions tied to breaches of money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Westpac said its net profit totaled 2.29 billion Australian dollars (US$1.61 billion) in the 12 months through September.

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--fell by 62% to A$2.61 billion. Excluding A$2.70 billion in notable items, cash profit dropped by 34% to A$5.23 billion.

Westpac booked A$1.22 billion of pre-announced second-half exceptional items on top of A$1.40 billion from the prior six months. The largest component across the year was A$1.44 billion in provisions related to the bank's breach of Australia's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws, the biggest of its sort in history.

Westpac this year agreed to a A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial-intelligence agency.

There was also A$568 million of second-half goodwill and intangibles writedowns associated with Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd., the company's Auto Finance business and capitalized software. The writedowns followed a review of Westpac's so-called specialized businesses, some of which analysts have suggested could be sold to help the bank's capital position.

"2020 has been a particularly challenging year and our financial result is disappointing," said Chief Executive Peter King. "Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity."

Westpac reported a CET1 capital ratio of 11.1% at year-end, but warned that could fall by 64 basis points over FY 2021 if its central economic estimate of a V-shaped recession plays out. The hit could be 66 basis points if the recovery stumbles and mortgage delinquencies rise accordingly.

Stripping out notable items, expenses rose 6% as the lender fixed risk and compliance issues and responded to the impact of the coronavirus. Mr King, whose tenure was extended last week, said the increase in expenses was partly offset by productivity savings of more than A$400 million.

Directors of the lender declared a final dividend of A$0.31 per share, representing a 49% payout of its annual statutory result and within guidance set by Australia's prudential regulator. Westpac paid A$0.80 a year ago.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 1653ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.22% 17.91 End-of-day quote.-26.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Peter King
 
04:54pPETER KING : Westpac Annual Profit Drops 66% Amid Rise in Provisions, Costs -- Update
DJ
09:21aMUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/30PAUL JACOBS : Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
RE
10/30JEFF BEZOS : Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election
RE
10/30BERNARD ARNAULT : Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover
RE
10/29LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Sees Future in Connections, Entertainment
DJ
10/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Tells Analysts Election Integrity Is Ongoing Challenge for Facebook
DJ
10/29CHRISTOPHE BECK : Ecolab Promotes Operating Chief Christophe Beck to CEO
DJ
10/29LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/29A. PANDE : India's top airline IndiGo posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit
RE
10/29JACK MA : Ant IPO Promises $8 Billion Gain for Elite Group of Foreign Investors
DJ
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Agrees to New Deal Terms With LVMH -- Update
DJ
10/28MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia targets Arm's customer network, CEO tells SoftBank's Son
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/27ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX pegs initial Starlink internet price at $99 per month - email 
RE
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Agrees to New Deal Terms With LVMH -- Update
DJ
10/26WARREN BUFFETT : 'Buffettology' investment trust pulls London IPO
RE
09:21aMUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/28JEFF BEZOS : Bezos-backed British startup run by ex-Uber executive is sued for fraud, theft
RE
10/27DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says tech stocks in bubble, hit top in September
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group