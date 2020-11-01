Westpac Annual Profit Drops 66% Amid Rise in Provisions, Costs -- Update

By David Winning and Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. reported a 66% slide in annual net profit, as it absorbed hefty one-off charges that included provisions tied to breaches of money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws.

Westpac said its net profit totaled 2.29 billion Australian dollars (US$1.61 billion) in the 12 months through September.

Cash earnings--a measure tracked closely by analysts--fell by 62% to A$2.61 billion. Excluding A$2.70 billion in notable items, cash profit dropped by 34% to A$5.23 billion.

Westpac booked A$1.22 billion of pre-announced second-half exceptional items on top of A$1.40 billion from the prior six months. The largest component across the year was A$1.44 billion in provisions related to the bank's breach of Australia's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws, the biggest of its sort in history.

Westpac this year agreed to a A$1.3 billion settlement with Australia's financial-intelligence agency.

There was also A$568 million of second-half goodwill and intangibles writedowns associated with Westpac Life Insurance Services Ltd., the company's Auto Finance business and capitalized software. The writedowns followed a review of Westpac's so-called specialized businesses, some of which analysts have suggested could be sold to help the bank's capital position.

"2020 has been a particularly challenging year and our financial result is disappointing," said Chief Executive Peter King. "Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity."

Westpac reported a CET1 capital ratio of 11.1% at year-end, but warned that could fall by 64 basis points over FY 2021 if its central economic estimate of a V-shaped recession plays out. The hit could be 66 basis points if the recovery stumbles and mortgage delinquencies rise accordingly.

Stripping out notable items, expenses rose 6% as the lender fixed risk and compliance issues and responded to the impact of the coronavirus. Mr King, whose tenure was extended last week, said the increase in expenses was partly offset by productivity savings of more than A$400 million.

Directors of the lender declared a final dividend of A$0.31 per share, representing a 49% payout of its annual statutory result and within guidance set by Australia's prudential regulator. Westpac paid A$0.80 a year ago.

