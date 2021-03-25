Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter King

Age : 50
Public asset : 2,432,168 USD
Linked companies : Westpac Banking Corporation
Biography : Presently, Peter Francis King is Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director at Westpac Banking Corp.

Westpac May Close 40 Bank Branches in Australia

03/25/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Westpac Banking Corp. is looking at closing 40 branches in Australia as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates the shift to online banking.

Australia's No. 2 bank by market capitalization is in talks with staff over the proposed closures which could affect 39 branches in metropolitan areas, and one in a regional area, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Westpac is also considering amalgamating locations for its different banking brands in some regional areas, which could affect eight branches, the person told Dow Jones Newswires.

Westpac earlier this month said it is combining its consumer and business operations into one unit. The bank's chief executive Peter King said the consolidation will cut costs through a more efficient utilization of common assets such as branches and call centers.

Westpac said in a statement that it is consulting with staff about the low utilization of branches in metropolitan areas where there is a nearby branch and where customers are preferring online banking.

Julia Angrisano, the Finance Sector Union's National Secretary said a shutdown of branches was a significant concern.

It "will impact on a large number of staff, banking customers and businesses around Australia," she said.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-21 2356ET
Latest news about Peter King
 
03/25PETER KING : Westpac May Close 40 Bank Branches in Australia
DJ
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted - U.S. labor board
RE
03/25HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : sources
RE
03/25JACK DORSEY : Pichai, Dorsey Differ from Zuckerberg on Section 230 Changes
DJ
03/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Content Related to Capitol Riot Was on Facebook
DJ
03/25SUNDAR PICHAI : Sundar Pichai Likely to Get Questions on Handling of Parler
DJ
03/25LING CHI : Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
RE
03/25MEG WHITMAN : GM Taps Meg Whitman, NBA Executive for its Board
DJ
03/25NEIL BURNS : Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Acquisition of Stream from Santo Domingo Project
DJ
03/25HUA LI : Tesla-Loving Chinese Day-Traders Flock to a Bullish Broker
DJ
03/25MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital posts 19.4% rise in like-for-like gross profit
RE
03/25MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Confidence Set to Rise Strongly in April -GfK
DJ
03/24HANS VESTBERG : Verizon CEO Vestberg nominated to BlackRock board
RE
03/24BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for direct listing in Canada - sources
RE
03/24JACK MA : Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/20ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
RE
03/22LEON BLACK : Leon Black leaves Apollo executive roles after Epstein investigation
RE
03/25LING CHI : Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
RE
03/24JACK MA : Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
RE
03/24BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for direct listing in Canada - sources
RE
03/19LUTZ MESCHKE : advantages of IPO have been laid out
RE
03/25HUA LI : Tesla-Loving Chinese Day-Traders Flock to a Bullish Broker
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Keith Creel Brunello Cucinelli Laurence Debroux Claudio Descalzi Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Bart Filius Henrik Fisker Patrick Frost Antoine Frérot Jan Jenisch Denis Kessler Arnaud Lagardère Sen Li Jack Ma Maria Martinez Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal John Murphy Elon Musk Xavier Niel Michael Pieper Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Stéphane Richard Remo Ruffini Rolf Martin Schmitz Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Kurt Sievers Erich Sixt Martin Sorrell Carlos Tavares Philippe Varin Meg Whitman Eric Yuan Mark Zuckerberg Pierre-andré De Chalendar Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ